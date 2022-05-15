Car and van windows smashed in St Brelade, Jersey

Police in Jersey are appealing for information after two car's and two van's windows were smashed in St Brelade overnight.

It happened to the vehicles which were parked near the railway walk in Clos Orange between 11:15pm on Saturday 14 and 8:20am on Sunday 15 May.

A silver BMW E46, a grey BMW F31 320D, a white Ford Transit Custom and a silver Volkswagen Caravelle were all damaged.

The police say the majority of the windows on the vehicles were smashed, likely using a tool.

If you have any information about what happened please call 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.