Islanders take to Saumarez Park in Guernsey to promote healthy living

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Serena Sandu

People in Guernsey have transformed Saumarez Park in a bid to promote the importance of healthy living.

350 islanders took part in Guernsey's Race for Life event today (15 May), raising money and awareness for Cancer Research Guernsey.

After UK organisers pulled out of the island, Claire Tostevin decided to launch her own fundraising event, raising money for on-island cancer support.

Claire said: "Race for Life said that they couldn't do the event here anymore, that it wasn't really cost effective to come to Guernsey. So then me and a couple of people thought we would try and do our own one over here instead.

"So many people have cancer that you know of, and struggled to fight it, so we thought it's a good charity to raise money for."

Play Brightcove video

Claire Tostevin, Race organiser

Islanders also celebrated the third Family Fun Day, which promotes healthy living to help combat bowel cancer.

The event had plenty of activities for islanders to get involved in, including a giant inflatable bowel which illustrates a journey through the stages of bowel cancer and offers an alternative way of highlighting that bowel cancer can be treatable.

Credit: ITV Channel

Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink attended the event in Saumarez Park.

Dr Brink said: "It really is interesting, I encourage people to go and have a look at it because it shows all the different bowel pathologies and it really is quite fun as well.

"I think it's both educational and just raises awareness of bowel cancer."

Islanders of all ages were seen interacting with the bowel, learning about the signs and importance of looking after your body, which came to the delight of Dr Brink.

"I saw one child run through and box one of the polyps, which was quite fun!"

Play Brightcove video

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The event also coincides with Bowel Cancer Guernsey's 20th anniversary.

The charity wants islanders to know that the disease does not discriminate.

Dr Rachel Heath, director for Bowel Cancer Guernsey said: "Bowel cancer can affect anyone of us, at any time and at any age.

"It is an important thing that we all need to be aware of in the community and it is really a preventative disease."

Dr Rachel Heath, Director for Bowel Cancer Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel

"So if we're all more healthy and active, which is what we're hoping to promote today, starting from when we're young and we have a fit and healthy active lifestyle, then we can help to prevent cancer in later life."

The event hopes that by inspiring islanders to take part in more physical activity, it will help them to live longer and healthier lives, all whilst raising money for important Guernsey charities.