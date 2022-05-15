Jersey model planes head to the sky for record attempt

Jersey's Model Aero Club took to the skies this afternoon (15 May) in a world record attempt.

The club was part of the British Model Flying Association's effort to have the most model planes flying at one time as part of it's centenary celebrations.

Jersey's Model Aero Club took part alongside 280 other clubs across the UK.

Jersey has the most southernly team in the event.

The club has been flying in the island's skies since 1960 and continues to welcome new members.

Chairman, Andy Fox, said: "Come up and have a look!

"We're here to help. We have training systems in place, some planes have dual-control setups, there are specific models you can learn on.

"People say that you come up here and have a social gathering, and there might be some flying going on! Everybody gets out of the hobby what they want to get out of it. There's a wide range of disciplines that we are involved with."

Andy told ITV Channel that the organisation is set to break a new record for most model planes flown at one time.

"The world record element is a brand new thing, it hasn't been trialed or tested before so whatever we do today, across the whole country, will be a world record. "This is the first time it's ever run, so we're expecting other clubs, in other organisations to get involved and have their own attempts."