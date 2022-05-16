Could Channel Islanders get a shorter working week?

Some residents in the Channel Islands will be getting a shorter working week thanks to a new trial.

The finance company, PWC, is allowing staff to work 30 hours from the end of July but they will still be paid for 37 hours.

The company is trialing the idea across the summer believing it will make staff more productive when they are in the office.

Karl Hairon, Managing Partner, said: "We want to recruit and retain the very best people and you can't do that just by paying the best, you've got to do lots of things to make yourself very attractive to staff, particularly the young staff who are looking for a better work life balance."

It is a move that has proved popular with PWC staff with one saying they will be planning their upcoming wedding with the time off and will use it to study for exams.

When asked about the prospect of working a shorter week, some islanders seemed keen on the idea.

One said: "If it works and you still get the efficiency why not?"

However, not everyone is onboard with the idea.

Alex Mollin has just launched her own business.

She said: "We've got a new team of employees - challenging times as it is I think cutting the hours for the same amount of money would be difficult."

Meanwhile, business expert, Kevin Keen added: "Consumers want businesses to be available seven days a week so nice idea for PWC but for retailers I'm not sure it's practical."

The experiment will run from the end of July through to the end of August and will then be reviewed.