Disruption to Guernsey wetlands causes risk to insect population

Disruption to Guernsey's wetlands could cause a further decline of dragonflies and damselflies in the island.

La Société Guernesiaise will now be reviewing the island's wetlands to see the full scale of the problem in Guernsey.

The charity has said some species have already been lost due to disruption of habitats but it says it aims to learn more about the insects in order to prevent further decline.

Islanders have been asked to send La Société Guernesiaise any sightings of dragonflies and damselflies in the island to help identify current population numbers.

If you see any of the insects when out and about, please contact the Entomology section from La Société, with or without photographs on entomology@societe.org.gg.