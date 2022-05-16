Jersey to mark Dementia Awareness Week with variety of events

A park run and virtual talks are just some of the events taking place in Jersey to mark Dementia Awareness Week (16 – 22 May).

Dementia Jersey wants to raise awareness of symptoms and support available for people with the disease and those affected by it.

Claudine Snape, Chief Executive, Dementia Jersey, said: “We all have a role to play in making Jersey a dementia friendly island and that’s what Dementia Awareness Week is all about.

"Getting involved could be as simple as setting up a monthly donation so we can continue our work, signing up for a free Dementia Friends session in your lunch hour or popping by the awareness stall we have up in town during the week.

"This year we’ve got free evening online talks too, which will cover some interesting topics delivered by international expert guest speakers.”

Events include:

Free evening talks

There will be three sessions held via Zoom on Wednesday 18, Thursday 19 and Friday 20 May where experts in dementia will talk about diagnosis, medication, risk reduction and caring for someone with dementia.

Guest speakers will also be in attendance with donations welcome.

Free lunchtime sessions

Two lunchtime sessions will take place on Tuesday 17 May (1-2pm) and Thursday 19 May (12-1pm) at the Santander Work Cafe. It aims to help people understand how to support people living with dementia.

Park run

A park run will be held on Saturday 21 May. The event is free but donations are welcome. Bag packing

Volunteers and partners will be at Coop Grand Marche St Helier on Thursday 19 May to help people pack their shopping to raise money.

De Gruchy window display

A Dementia Jersey window display will be at De Gruchy's with messages telling people what to do if they think someone they know has dementia. Information stalls

Staff and volunteers from Dementia Jersey will be opposite Voisins on Monday 16, Wednesday 18 and Friday 20 May. They will be there to answer any questions islanders might have and they can also buy some items like mugs and branded canvas bags.

On Friday 20 May, staff will be at Waitrose St Saviour between 10am and 3pm to answer questions. People can also buy tickets for the 400 Club which is a monthly draw where islanders could win up to £150 every month.

Donating

Alongside the events, Dementia Jersey is asking islanders to donate if they can.

Every household will get a letter from Frank Morel whose wife Ann has Alzheimer's.

The support from the charity "gave her purpose and made her life brighter".

People can donate on the charity's website.