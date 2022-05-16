People who smoke in Guernsey will soon be able to answer questions using their cigarette butts with the introduction of new ballot bins.

The bins, put in place by St Peter Port Douzaine, will have a question on them and two sections where people can cast a 'vote' using their cigarette butt ends.

The clear glass front of the bin will show what answer is the most popular.

The results will be posted online with the questions changed regularly.

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in Guernsey and the new change hopes to reduce this.

People spotted dropping them can get a £70 fine on the spot.

The butts also impact the environment as they contain lead, arsenic and among other chemicals and they are not biodegradable, with many washed out to sea.

St Peter Port Douzenier, Odette Duerden, said: "The St Peter Port Douzaine hope that by adopting a different approach the problem can be resolved and we can engage with the community along the way.

"We have received lots of fun and even some thought-provoking questions and we're looking forward to seeing the responses."