‘Ramblers Wellbeing Walks’ is the new name for Guernsey's walking programme

‘Ramblers Wellbeing Walks’ is now the new name for Guernsey's walking programme.

The Public Health Services Walking programme was formerly called Walking for Health but it changed its name as of Monday 16 May.

The health walks take place in Guernsey and Alderney and have been running for many years.

The Ramblers have taken responsibility for the programme having been associated with Walking for Health since 2019.

Coordinator Yvonne Le Page said: “We are very pleased to now be part of the Ramblers national walking charity network.

"We provide group walks led by trained volunteer walk leaders. All our walks are specially designed to be approximately 30 minutes long and over easy ground, so they are ideal if you’ve never walked before.

"They’re a great way to meet new people and walk in good company, and to give your health and wellbeing a boost.

"They all finish at a café where you can purchase optional refreshments and have time for a catch up.

"Everyone is welcome - whether you want to improve your wellbeing or you used to enjoy walking but have lost your fitness, either way - you’re in the right place.

"The Ramblers Wellbeing Walks make it easier to start walking and stay active."

The free walks are held every weekday in Guernsey and on Sundays in Alderney.