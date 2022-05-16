Unconscious woman pulled from sea and given CPR in Jersey

An unconscious woman has been pulled from the sea in Jersey and given CPR.

The woman is currently in hospital after nearly drowning yesterday (Sunday 15 May).

She was rescued from the water and taken onto the Dicq slipway at about 8pm.

All emergency services were at the scene and paramedics gave her CPR before she was taken to Jersey's General Hospital.

Jersey Coastguard say people should definitely not go into the water to try and save somebody who is drowning.

Ford Ramsden, Jersey Coastguard, said: "It was very useful that the public didn't go in to try and rescue her because that would have then led to possible fatalities."

He issued advice for anybody who might see someone struggling in the sea.

People are urged to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. They should then stay on the scene and give the Coastguard as much information as possible and wait until the emergency services arrive.

If there is a life ring nearby they can also try and throw this to them if they are conscious.

People going swimming are urged to stay within their capabilities, go with somebody else and let others know where they are going.

Police enquiries are ongoing.