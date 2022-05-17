Aurigny flights between Guernsey and Dublin restart today

From today (17 May) people in Guernsey will be able to fly direct to Dublin with the airline Aurigny.

The flights have restarted after the airline's licenses were affected by Brexit.

Aurigny was given a temporary license to fly direct into Dublin, but that expired on 10 April.

Islanders who travelled between 12 and 30 April had to fly to Belfast and transfer to Dublin on the bus.

Aurigny has said it is "delighted" to be able to resume the service.

Malcolm Coupar, Aurigny's Commercial Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Irish Authorities have now granted us our Air Permit to operate the Guernsey to Dublin route over the summer.

"The route has been extremely popular both locally and in Ireland and demand for the service has been high since our initial launch. I would like to thank the Guernsey States, and Irish and British authorities for all their work to achieve this solution.”

Aurigny has since announced plans to give away flights to Dublin every two weeks over the summer.

People will have to search for the 'Aurigny Leprechaun' who will be hiding around popular Dublin beauty spots and clues will be given to find the sprite to win the tickets.

Blue Islands says its Jersey to Dublin flights will resume on Thursday 19 May.