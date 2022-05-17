Family of Jersey teenager who took her life want schools to teach mental health

The parents of a Jersey teenager who took her own life want mental health to be taught in schools.

14-year-old Kezia Mason took her own life in March this year leaving many questions unanswered.

Now, parents Rob and Esther have said more should be done to try and prevent this from happening to other families.

Her dad says he is now "acutely aware" of his own mental health and wants it to be taught in schools.

He said: "We all did PE at school, I think we should all be doing mental health at school."

Esther added: "It's not easy to talk. It's all fine for us to say talk as much as you can and speak to people but there are going to be people out there that just find that so hard.

"So there has to be other ways and if we can start maybe at grass roots with it being in school and it becomes so much more normal and less stigma attached to it."

Kezia loved performing as well as playing the piano with her dog Dexter. The pair featured on ITV Channel TV during lockdown.

Her family is still struggling to come to terms with their loss but looks back at her life fondly.

Holding back his tears, her dad says he remembers her with a "big smile, big bright blue eyes and having fun".

Rob added: "It's complete shock. There's no other way to describe it, it's complete shock. Body and brain went into that human shock response and it still does fall back into that sometimes."

Her older brother Ben has set up a fundraising page in her memory and more than £100,000 has been raised so far.

Ben wants it to help young islanders with their mental health and wants them to decide how it should be spent.