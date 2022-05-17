Financial support for Jersey students to rise

People from Jersey studying at UK universities will see a rise in their maintenance support from this year.

Students will see their Higher Education maintenance grants boosted by 2.9% from September 2022 after a cost-of-living increase was applied by the government.

The scheme was originally introduced in 2018 to make higher education more affordable to students travelling to the UK for their courses.

At the time, the number of students opting for university was in decline - however, between 2017 and 2020, the average uptake in Higher Education grants has increased by an average of 17% year on year.