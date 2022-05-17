Four sailors rescued off of Herm coast

Four sailors have been rescued by the Coastguard overnight after their yacht broke free from its mooring while the crew were asleep.

Guernsey Coastguard say the 12 metre sailing yacht ran aground on a reef near Herm which made it lean over severely and take on water.

Those on board abandoned ship to a dinghy and called for help.

Lifeboats were launched at at 1:10am and rescued the crew from the dinghy and took them to the safety.

Guernsey Coastguard SAR Mission Coordinator James Way says “the crew of the sailing yacht were extremely fortunate that no injuries were sustained, and no significant damage was caused to their vessel. The crew of both Lifeboats did an exceptional job in bringing both the vessel and her crew to safety”.