Jersey Muratti squad announced

Jersey's Muratti squad has been announced ahead of the Muratti Vase Final on Saturday 21 May.

Jersey FA Senior Island Manager, Martin Cassidy, has named his final squad of 16.

Cassidy said: “All our players are looking forward to the match and we are ready for the challenge ahead.

"We are looking forward to hosting the Muratti Final after all the hassle everyone has been through over the past few years. It’s great for the Channel Island football community to come and enjoy the biggest game of the season.”

Cassidy added: “Guernsey have most of their players playing in Step 4, therefore if we can win again it will be another great achievement for us. We have a chance to make it four from the last five finals and we will do everything to make that happen.”

The squad:

Euan Van Der Vliet

Luke Campbell

Kamen Nafka

Jake Prince

Jonny Le Quesne

Adam Trotter

Fraser Barlow

Ruben Mendes

Jack Cannon

Joe Kilshaw

Lorne Bickley

Calvin Weir

James Queree

Sammy Sutcliffe

Piers Roche

Harry Curtis