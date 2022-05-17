Jersey's Victoria College students encourage boys to talk about their feelings

Play Brightcove video

Video by Victoria College

Teenagers at Victoria College in Jersey have created a video encouraging fellow students to talk about their feelings.

It was created as part of Mental Health Awareness Week which ran from 9-15 May.

Students are being encouraged to 'Speak Up' about their emotions in a bid to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

Year 11 and 12 students led an assembly where they created a video looking at the theme of loneliness and the impact it has on mental health.

One of their messages says "opening up is courageous; it is by no means weak" with advice given to students about how they can listen and support their friends.

Dr Gareth Hughes, Headteacher of Victoria College, said: "One of our key goals is to foster an inclusive, safe and supportive community at our school, where every student can thrive in a culture of kindness.

"I am proud that as a school we are embracing open discussion and proactive education on adolescent mental health."

Staff at the school have been trained as Mental Health First Aiders and Year 12 students have been trained as Mental Health Peer Educators.

It is all part of a push to look after the mental wellbeing of students.