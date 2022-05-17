The Jersey International Motoring Festival has announced several major event changes to its Jubilee celebrations. It comes after the island's Bailiff's office rejected plans to close the Avenue for parts of the weekend.

The festival was supposed to include a 'rolling roadshow' of vintage vehicles along Victoria Avenue on 2 June, followed by the Queens Pageant and Motor event throughout the following day.

As they can no longer close the Avenue for the events, organisers have been forced to change plans.

The Queen’s Pageant will now move to Broad Street and will take place from 10:30am.

The start time for the Motoring Festival Sprint will be moved back to 6:30pm and remain on Victoria Avenue; similar to previous years.

However, organisers have said the late notice given by the Bailiff's office will now cause "major financial loss" to vendors.

Organisers say that paperwork for the event was submitted to the ministers department on 10 February.