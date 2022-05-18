Candidates confirmed for Jersey Election 2022

The full list of candidates for Jersey's 2022 elections has been confirmed.

93 candidates will be contesting the chamber's 49 seats at this year's vote, which takes place on Wednesday 22 June.

However, 'none of the above' will appear on ballot papers in seven parishes where not enough candidates came forward to avoid an uncontested election for the role of Constable.

They are:

St Brelade

St Clement

St Martin

St Peter

St Ouen

St John

Trinity

Under wide-reaching changes to the electoral system, there will be no island-wide Senatorial vote. Instead, 37 Deputies will be voted in through nine new electoral constituencies.

The role of the 12 Constables will remain in the States Assembly and will be voted in through the Parish system. They will retain full voting rights in the Assembly.