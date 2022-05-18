Candidates confirmed for Jersey Election 2022
The full list of candidates for Jersey's 2022 elections has been confirmed.
93 candidates will be contesting the chamber's 49 seats at this year's vote, which takes place on Wednesday 22 June.
However, 'none of the above' will appear on ballot papers in seven parishes where not enough candidates came forward to avoid an uncontested election for the role of Constable.
They are:
St Brelade
St Clement
St Martin
St Peter
St Ouen
St John
Trinity
Under wide-reaching changes to the electoral system, there will be no island-wide Senatorial vote. Instead, 37 Deputies will be voted in through nine new electoral constituencies.
The role of the 12 Constables will remain in the States Assembly and will be voted in through the Parish system. They will retain full voting rights in the Assembly.