Face coverings now optional on most Aurigny flights

Face masks will no longer need to be worn on the majority of Aurigny flights.

This is in line with the latest public health regulations for public transport.

The airline says: "We respect everybody’s individual right to protect themselves and their families if they wish to wear face coverings and are not discouraging the use of masks on board where it is a customer or crew member’s preference."

Passengers and crew members will still need to wear face masks on the Southampton to Guernsey, Southampton to Alderney and Alderney to Guernsey routes. This is in order to protect vulnerable patients travelling for off-island medical treatment.

The only other exception may be on international flights where the country requires both passengers and crew to wear masks on flights arriving at the destination country. Passengers will be sent this information ahead of their travel.