From the Wombles to the Beatles: Jonathan Wills remembers his Alderney childhood

Video report by Jonathan Wills

We all have some fond memories of a favourite holiday spent as a child. For ITV Channel presenter Jonathan Wills, who spent his early years growing up in Alderney, there are a few snaps to remind him of those special days. He recently headed back to the island for the first time in many years, and along with some fantastic archive film, was able to see what's changed and also what hasn't.

Jonathan met up with Ralph and Mags after getting off the plane in Alderney. Credit: ITV Channel TV

While there he met up with family friends including Ralph Burridge, who used to fly for Aurigny, and shared some old photos.

Jonathan got out his photo album during the trip. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Ralph used to fly maternity patients to Guernsey and aimed to get people to the PEH in 35 minutes. He told Jonathan that he had "never lost the Alderney spirit."

When Jonathan was a child growing up he lived in a house which was later sold to The Beatles producer George Martin.

George Martin purchased one of the houses Jonathan grew up in. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There is also the museum which pays tribute to Wombles creator Elizabeth Beresford, who came to live in Alderney in the early 1970s and was also a States member.

The Wombles have a home at Alderney Museum. Credit: ITV Channel TV

On tomorrow night's programme the trip down memory lane continues looking at the island's beaches and Alderney Week.