Guernsey police issue warning over e-scooters

Guernsey police have issued a warning to islanders over the use of electric scooters, as they cannot legally be used off private land.

The force says current law does not allow electric scooters to be used on the island's footpaths or public highways.

In the UK, trials are taking place to look at how e-scooters can be used safely on public road infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Traffic & Highway Services in Guernsey said: “The Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure is awaiting the outcome of UK trials on the e scooters to see what plans they develop.

"When those results come through, the Committee has said it will then consider whether to support e-scooters and other personal light electric vehicles on the island. Any legal use would require a legislation change, however.”

E-scooters have a motor which means they can travel at speeds of up to 15.5mph.

Officers are concerned that, despite their small size, they could be a hazard to pedestrians and road users if misused.