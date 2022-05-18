Harvey Biljon signs new long-term deal to remain Director of Jersey Reds

The Director of Rugby for Jersey Reds has agreed a new long-term deal with the club.

Harvey Biljon joined Jersey Reds in January 2014.

His new contract will stretch until the summer of 2029 as the Reds look to push on from their most successful Championship season.

Chairman Mark Morgan said that securing Biljon’s long-term commitment was a milestone for the club following the recent announcement of plans, backed by members at a general meeting, to split the professional and amateur sides of the club in order to attract new investment.

Morgan said: “Harvey has played a pivotal role in enabling the Reds to become an established force in the Championship, through to this season where we were part of a four-way contest for the league title until the closing weeks of the campaign.

“What’s shone through very clearly is that Harvey doesn’t feel a sense of ‘job done’ but has shown a real desire to take the club forward.

“It’s no surprise that his achievements here have attracted interested from top-flight clubs, so we’re delighted that he’s committed to us for the next seven years.”

As part of the restructuring plans for the club, the intention is to attract new backing which will enable the Reds professional side to challenge for the Championship title in the near future and be in a position to be promoted to the top flight.

Harvey Biljon said: “This is a huge decision for me, and one I would not have made if I didn’t have confidence in the direction in which the club is going.

“The journey that we’ve been on so far has been tough at times, but extremely rewarding and enjoyable, and I absolutely believe the club can grow further and I want to be part of it.

“Who wouldn’t want to live in a beautiful place and see something you love progress and have the chance to go to the next level? I’m really excited, and hope the Reds will get the support of the Island as we begin this next phase.” The Reds finished fourth in the 2021/22 Championship, their 10th campaign at the second tier of the English game since promotion from National 1 in 2012. The club lost just six out of 20 games and amassed a record haul of 69 league points, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Championship Cup.