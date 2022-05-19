Jersey Police hope for 'hands off' approach over Muratti weekend

Jersey Police hope to take a 'hands-off' approach during this weekend's Muratti Vase Final.

Jersey and Guernsey are set to go head to head once again on Saturday (21 May), for the first time since the pandemic began.

The force has faced criticism for delaying the ferry from Guernsey by two hours to prevent football fans from drinking too much before the game, following concern about crowd trouble.

More than 300 supporters are expected to make the trip over.

Chief Inspector, Chris Beechey said, "We have no particular intelligence about any specific trouble but what we do unfortunately have is a little history, I can recall 2 or 3 incidents of trouble associated with the game"

The number of spectators for this year's game has also had to be cut due to building work not being completed at Springfield in time.

The stadium is currently undergoing improvement work, which has been delayed due to difficulties in securing building materials. It means only around 1,800 spectators will be allowed to attend.