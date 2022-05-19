More than 600 medals awarded to frontline staff for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel speaks to firefighters Georgina Connor and Steve Andrews, Watch Commander for Green Watch Richard Ryan and Jersey's Chief Fire Officer Paul Brown.

More than 600 special medals are being given to members of Jersey's frontline services to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Staff from Jersey's fire service have been presented with their medals. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Islanders who are serving members of the emergency services, prison services and HM Armed Forces are among the recipients of the medals, which are being awarded to acknowledge the commitment shown through their public service.

The medals recognise their dedication to public service. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Today (19 May) firefighters in St Helier received their awards from the island's Lieutenant-Governor.

Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor presented the medals. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Richard Ryan who is Watch Commander of Green Watch says it is a proud day.

"I think it's a great thing, not only to incentivise people for the medals that they're getting but also the person that we're celebrating as a role model. The commitment, the courage, the strength that the Queen has shown over the years, for us to be in any way attached to that is a brilliant thing."

The first of the medals were awarded by the Lieutenant-Governor Sir Stephen Dalton and the Bailiff of Jersey, Mr Timothy Le Cocq to 40 members of the States of Jersey Police on 14 May. The event also marked the 70th Anniversary of the formation of the States of Jersey Police.

Ceremonies are also taking place to award medals to: