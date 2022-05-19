Sports clubs to leave Fort Regent by 2023

Sports groups in Fort Regent will be moving out of the facility permanently by 2023 to allow the ageing site to be renovated.

Some will move to the Oakfield Sports Centre, which is currently being redeveloped. The multi-million pound project was approved in February and is set to be finished by September 2023.

Map of the current Oakfield sports centre site Credit: Government of Jersey

Map of the proposed new Oakfield sports centre site development Credit: Government of Jersey

In a statement the government said:

"Some tenants have already moved out of Fort Regent, or are moving earlier than September 2023, because they have chosen to move to other facilities. As we have previously stated, the Government is committed to ensuring that all tenants remain at Fort Regent until the new facilities are ready.”

There are plans to turn the site into a 'first-class modern cultural and leisure destination.'

It would see a multipurpose venue created including; an indoor 'leisure box' with a play area, food and drink facilities, a hotel and other entertainment attractions - such as a small four-screen cinema, boutique bowling alley and casino.