Alcohol-free zone planned for Guernsey's Town Bus Terminus

An alcohol-free zone is set to be introduced at Guernsey's town bus terminus as part of efforts to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

From 1 June, the drinking of alcohol will be prohibited in the area, located on South Esplanade as part of efforts to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

It comes after the terminus was identified as a 'hotspot' for offending. An alcohol-free zone is already in place in Church Square, where similar reports have been made.

Guernsey Police's acting Chief Inspector Tom Marshall said: "The Bus Terminus is an important place for people travelling around Guernsey, and it sits in the heart of our Town.

"We want to do what we can to support both businesses in the area and regular bus users, and we hope this measure will prevent incidents of public disorder and anti-social behaviour from happening in what should be a community centre.”

The Committee for Home Affairs has made the decision after engaging with Guernsey Police, local businesses and Parish Constables.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Home Affair's Committee, says the zone is 'not a perfect solution', and that they will be working alongside colleagues in Health and Social Care to determine how people who regularly drink in the area can be given more support.

He said: "We also need to try and help people who are regularly drinking in the area, and we are working with HSC and St Peter Port Constables on ways in which we can achieve that. The Committee will continue to do all that it can to support the police’s efforts.”

The alcohol free zone will remain in place until the end of October when it will be reviewed.