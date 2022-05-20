Face coverings to become optional on all Blue Islands flights

Face coverings will become optional on all Blue Islands flights from Saturday 21 May.

Masks were mandatory aboard all services to prevent the onward spread of coronavirus.

However, staff and passengers will now be able to choose whether or not to wear one during their journey.

The airline says the move is in line with general guidance for public transport.

It comes shortly after Aurigny made a similar announcement about its services, though passengers will still need to wear them on its Southampton to Guernsey, Southampton to Alderney and Alderney to Guernsey routes.

This is in order to protect vulnerable patients travelling for off-island medical treatment.