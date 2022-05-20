Family allowance changes boost Guernsey children's cultural experiences

Money raised through changes to family allowance in Guernsey is now being invested in cultural activities to children in the island's primary schools.

The move, approved in August 2020, has provided £150,000 which can be used by schools for 'cultural enrichment', to give children experiences different to what they might get in the classroom over the next few years.

It has allowed an interactive science roadshow called the Science Dome to tour island schools, enabling children to learn about places and environments around the world.

Kim Hutchison, Head of Primary Leadership and Development, said: "Cultural enrichment focuses on “cultural capital” and helps to prepare children for future success, as it helps children to do better in school through the acquisition of knowledge and skills, while also impacting their aspirations throughout their educational involvement.

"These initiatives will allow learners to deepen their understanding of the world around them and provide fresh insight into their studies, particularly where it exposes them to experiences that are different to those normally found in smaller communities such as Guernsey and Alderney."