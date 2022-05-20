Plans to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Guernsey have been confirmed.

Earlier this year, HM Elizabeth II became the first monarch to reach 70 years on the throne - with celebrations set to take place across the British Isles and the Commonwealth.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, announced the plans saying; "We are excited for Guernsey to be part of and mirror some of the events happening across the country with our own unique island spin.

"A Platinum Jubilee is a once in a lifetime occasion and we hope that islanders will join us in celebrating over the weekend as we mark this milestone."

School children in Guernsey will also receive a Platinum Jubilee 50p coin as a gift from the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

What is happening in Guernsey?

Thursday 2 June

Castle Cornet grounds open all day for free before a 21-Gun-Salute takes place at midday.

At 9.30pm, a beacon will be lit to mark the occasion at exactly the same moment as others across the British Isles, Overseas Territories, and the Commonwealth. This will be livestreamed online.

Saturday 4th June

Platinum Jubilee Community Fete in grounds of Government House, including family entertainment, activities for children, Jubilee Tea Tent and live music.

From 5.30pm there will be live music to build up to broadcast of 'Party at the Palace' on a big screen, which will take place in London featuring Queen, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran and many more.

Guernsey Concert Band will be performing music including Baroque, Big Band and old favourites,.

Free tickets available from www.guernseytickets.gg.

Sunday 5th June

Platinum Jubilee Celebration Seafront Sunday will take place including stalls, live music and entertainment from local bands along St Peter Port's seafront.

It will run from 10am until 4pm.