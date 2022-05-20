IT glitch hits Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital

Guernsey's hospital has faced disruption today (Friday 20 May) due to technical issues with its IT systems.

Staff are currently having to manually gather patient information due to the problems, which are in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital's core systems.

The States hopes to have the problem resolved soon, with work underway to restore the systems to full working order.

A spokesperson for the States of Guernsey said: "We are currently experiencing issues with some of our core systems, including our patient management system. Restoring these systems is receiving the highest level of attention. We have business continuity plans in place for such an outage, which ensures services can be maintained for patients across all operational areas.

"The outage of our patient management system does, however, place an increased burden on staff as our teams need to manually gather relevant patient information. We thank them for their continued efforts and commitment to delivering the best care for patients, which remains all of our top priority. We hope our systems will be restored shortly.’