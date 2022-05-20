Jersey and Guernsey are preparing to do battle once again in the Muratti Vase.

There will be no love lost between the sides when they face off at Springfield Stadium, as the competition returns for the first time since the pandemic put the rivalry on hold.

Jersey will be looking for their third title on the bounce. However, coach Martin Cassidy says there is no room for complacency - and the enormity of the day will not be lost on his squad.

He said: "On matchday when the whistle blows, the crowd's full and the players are ready to go that's the most important part of the buildup and then we can sit back and enjoy the match.

"A Muratti match is a special occasion for locals and we should never forget that. We want to proud to go there and try and win again."

Guernsey saw off Alderney 2-0 to book their place in the final.

Having lost the 2019 final to a penalty shootout, the visitors will feel they have unfinished business. They expect to be backed by more than 300 fans in Jersey and manager Tony Vance says his side will relish the occasion.

"It's the biggest sporting occasion in the Channel Islands," he says. "You come to a game, it's Guernsey against Jersey - it's green against red, it's pride, it's your island against their island.

"It doesn't matter who you play for, whatever club it is - it's Guernsey and it's Jersey."

The kick off times for this year's Muratti events are: