Guernsey Island Volleyball teams taking part in 24 hour spinathon

Members of the Guernsey Island Volleyball teams are taking part in a 24 hour spinathon today (Saturday 21 May).

Starting at 11am 30 players from the men and women's teams will be cycling until 11am on Sunday 22 May at the Anytime Fitness gym.

The club hope to raise £3,000 to help them play in UK tournaments.

They will be cycling all day and night to travel the equivalent of 720 miles - or 21,500 times around a volleyball court.

This year, the Women's Island team won the Hampshire League with the Men's team coming second.

The Guernsey Island Volleyball teams said: "We are a really close-knit team who support each other on and off the court.

"To travel off island to compete in tournaments is such a joy, it pushes us to be better, train harder and fight for Guernsey's place in the competitive volleyball world.

"However, without funding from a sponsor, the cost of travel is a barrier for our players.

"The money raised from the 24hour Spinathon will help cover these costs and support the players to compete in future competitions."

People can donate on the fundraising page.