Guernsey thrash Jersey to secure Siam Cup double

Guernsey thrashed island rivals Jersey to secure an historic double in the Siam Cup.

The home side put on a dominant display to run out 52-0 winners at Footes Lane - just a week after beating Jersey on their own turf.

Guernsey came into the game keen to avenge a disappointing home defeat in November 2021, when they were roundly beaten in the competition's centenary year.

They did exactly that - after leading just 7-0 at the break, they racked up a further 45 points in the second half.

Jersey Reds took to Twitter to announce their rival's victory joking they had "edged" the win.

Meanwhile, it was a much closer affair in the women's Siam Cup today.

Guernsey RFC Ladies beat Jersey Reds Women with a score of 13-12.