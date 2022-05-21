Jersey Coastguard visiting schools to teach children about safety at sea

Jersey Coastguard will be visiting schools to teach children about how to stay safe at sea.

The emergency service has started its annual Safety at Sea campaign which is aimed at primary school children.

Officers are going to be visiting schools to deliver presentations over the next six weeks.

There will also be a new comic strip video and story line delivered.

It is the first time in almost three years they have been able to do this in person. During the pandemic, campaigns were presented online.

Chris Robinson, from Jersey Coastguard, who, alongside colleagues, is responsible for the Safety at Sea Campaign initiative, said: “Despite Covid restrictions coming into place, we were determined that this wouldn’t impact our annual campaign, so we posted our videos and presentations online instead and the response continued to be very positive.

"However, it’s great to be able to go back into the schools and engage with the pupils and teachers face to face as it really helps us to get these important sea safety messages across.

"And of course, by meeting them in person we can also answer any questions they have, however random they might be!”

Students will be taught about topics including beach lifeguards and rip tides.