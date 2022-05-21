Jersey edge victory in 2022 Muratti Vase final

Jersey saw out a 1-0 win over Guernsey to lift the Muratti Vase for the third consecutive time.

A Lorne Bickley header proved to be the difference between the two sides in a closely fought match at Springfield Stadium.

Today's match (21 May) was the first Muratti final to take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of spectators for this year's game was also cut due to building work not being completed at Springfield in time.

The stadium is currently undergoing improvement work, which has been delayed due to difficulties in securing building materials.

It meant only around 1,800 spectators were allowed to attend.

Earlier this month there was anger from Guernsey fans after Jersey Police stepped in and changed the ferry arrival time for travelling supporters.

Jersey Police asked Condor Ferries to delay their Guernsey to Jersey sailing by two hours, to prevent football fans from drinking too much before the game, following concerns about crowd trouble.