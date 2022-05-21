Jersey's Director of Public Health has confirmed the island has no cases of monkeypox after cases of the disease have been found in England.

The virus spreads through close contact with people.

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: “There has been discussion of monkeypox in the UK media within the last week, so I’d like to reassure Islanders that we do not have any confirmed cases of monkeypox in Jersey.

“Monkeypox is a viral infection which does not spread easily between people. The virus is usually a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone with monkeypox or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox. Most people recover within a few weeks, however, severe illness can occur in some individuals."

Symptoms of monkeypox

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills and exhaustion

A rash can develop, often starting on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

Professor Peter Bradley added: “Monkeypox has not been described as a sexually transmitted infection, although it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

"While we do not have any cases in Jersey, it’s prudent to remind Islanders to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia.

"Any Islander who is concerned about a newly developed unusual rashes or lesions should contact their GP or the GUM (sexual health) clinic.”