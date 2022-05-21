More than £4,000 raised by Jersey College for Girls for Ukraine Appeal

More than £4,000 has been raised by Jersey College for Girls for the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal.

To raise some of the money, the school held a Summer Concert which raised £534.

It included the performance of a Ukrainian folk song and a Ukrainian national spoke to the audience.

Other donations raised £3,900 for the appeal.

Principal Carl Howarth said: “We have, very recently, welcomed a refugee from Ukraine into our College and to hear her family, at our concert, describe their horror and confusion of the invasion mixed with the love and kindness of people was deeply poignant.

"Like our island, our College has a big heart ready to give.”