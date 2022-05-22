Alderney will be without a ferry service until July

Alderney will be without a ferry service for the next month. Alderney Ferry Services Ltd (AFSL) announced that it will not be running until July.

In a Facebook post, co-owners and Directors of AFSL, Daniel Slimm and Charlie Smith, said: “It is with deep sadness that we, Alderney Ferry Services Ltd, have to announce that we will be closing our hatches and mooring up until July.

"During sea trials this week we have discovered that the privately-owned vessel we chartered unfortunately has a major underlying engine issue which didn’t come to light until we worked on replacing the broken turbo."

The pair said they have tried to get another vessel but without external financial help, the business would be running at a loss.

The post added: "We really feel disappointed that we have let down the people of the Bailiwick.

"We started this ‘voyage’ in the hope that we would be providing a much-needed, lifeline service for our community, but did not fully anticipate the issues and bad luck that we have encountered.

"However, this is not the end for us - it is just another hurdle we have to overcome."

Passengers who have booked a ticket before July will be given a full refund.

Those booked after July will be able to keep their tickets or request a refund.