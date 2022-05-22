Guernsey has welcomed back its Spring Walking Festival this weekend (Saturday 21 May) which will run until 5 June.

People will be able to go on more than 50 guided walks across Guernsey, Lihou, Herm and Sark held in the morning, afternoon and evenings. The festival has a range of walks for all abilities and is organised by the Bailiwick Guild of Accredited Guides.Carla Bauer, Festival co-organiser said: "We are delighted to have once again such a diverse range of guided walks and hikes for the Spring Walking Festival 2022.

"Featuring new walks and new Guides, there really is something for everyone. It’s a fantastic time to get out and about to explore and discover the delights the Bailiwick has to offer."

People wanting to take part are urged to book in advance.