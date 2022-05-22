The Queen's Baton will be visiting Jersey in the build up to the Commonwealth Games and the route it will take has been announced.

The baton will arrive on the island on Friday 10 June welcomed by some athletes and officers at Government House.

An event will be held at FB Fields hosted by Jersey Sport for sports volunteers and then it will be taken around different schools in the afternoon.

On Saturday 11 June, the baton will tour the island all day where the public will be able to see, hold and have their picture taken with it.

The itinerary:

The route will be:

9.15am – Grainville – Bowls, tennis and cricket

9.50am – FB Fields – Athletics and table tennis

10.30am – Gorey Long Beach – Martial arts

11.10am – St Martin Village Green – Cycling

12.25pm – St John Recreation Centre – Gymnastics and badminton

1.50pm – Greve de Lecq beach – Watersports

2.25pm – Crabbe – Archery and shooting

3.05pm – Jersey Rugby Club – Rugby, touch and Strive

3.40pm – Gunsite – Swimming, triathlon, beach volleyball

4.30pm – Royal Square – All

Morag Obarska, Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey, Vice President, said: “We’re excited that Jersey will be welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay and we’re committed to ensuring as many Islanders as possible get to see the baton and have their photo with it. For our selected athletes, this is their first high-profile engagement ahead of the Games and is the start of what promises to be a really exciting summer for them.”

The relay started in October 2021 where Her Majesty the Queen put a message into the baton.

It will visit every country in the Commonwealth ahead of the Birmingham 2022 competition.