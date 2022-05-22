A plaque will be added to Guernsey's Island War Memorial to commemorate a casualty of the Falklands War.

It will be in honour of Guernseyman Petty Officer Peter Ian Herbert Brouard and it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the war.

PO Brouard was killed in action onboard HMS Ardent in Falkland South, Falkland Islands on 21 May 1982.

He died as his ship protected the landing forces which liberated the Falkland Islands whilst serving with 815 Naval Air Squadron.

Helen Glencross, Head of Heritage Services, said that “it was an honour to work on this project and see P.O. Brouard added to the memorial, alongside so many other islanders who have given their lives for the freedom of others”.

Lt Cdr Tim Slann RNR, Channel Island Branch Chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association and who served in the Falklands onboard HMS INTREPID, added: “This is a hugely important occasion to have P.O. Brouard remembered in the same way as other servicemen who served and lost their lives Down South have been remembered around the U.K.

"On behalf of the Association, I must thank Helen Glencross for all her hard work in bringing this to fruition."

His Excellency The Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CB CBE and The Bailiff of Guernsey, Mr Richard McMahon, will unveil the plaque today (Sunday 22 May) at 11.45am.

The public are invited to attend.