Young writers enter competition in Guernsey judged by Anthony Horowitz

A record number of young writers have entered the 2022 Write Stuff competition in Guernsey.

779 students sent in their 300-word stories inspired by detectives or spies for this year's theme of 'Top Secret'.

It forms part of the Guernsey Literary Festival.

The judges of the competition were Anthony Horowitz, Michael Rosen, Elly Griffiths and Huw Lewis-Jones.

There were four competition classes, Primary (years 3-6), Intermediate (years 7-9) and Senior (years 10+), and a class for special educational needs.

The winners were:

Primary: Ruby Le Poidevin (Year 6, St Mary and St Michael) 'Bitter'

Intermediate: Monty Desforges (Year 9, St Sampson’s High) 'The Prison Between the Worlds'

Senior (Year 10+) Jasmine Morgan (Ladies College) 'A Scandal on the A23'

SEND Toby Lee (Year 6, Le Rondin) 'Captain Seagull and the Pufferfish'

Prizes were presented at the Write Stuff competition awards ceremony on Saturday 21 May at Princess Royal Centre for the Performing Arts.