Jersey Election 2022: Who's standing in your area? Use our interactive map

The countdown to Jersey's election is on.

There are a number of changes to the system this year: the role of Senator has been scrapped and the electoral map has been redrawn, with Deputies now being elected in nine newly created constituencies.

With a total of 93 candidates standing, our handy interactive map makes it easy for you to find out who is standing in your area to represent you in the States Assembly as your Constable or Deputy. Simply click on your constituency to see who's standing.

Not sure which constituency you are in? Enter your postcode at vote.je's constituency finder here.