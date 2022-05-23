Jersey election candidates to be quizzed at 'Question Time' events

Candidates standing for election in Jersey will be quizzed by voters at online 'Question Time' events.

The 21 events will be livestreamed online with islanders able to submit questions to candidates to help them decide how to cast their ballots.

All 93 candidates for Deputy and Constable have been invited to join, including those in areas where 'none of the above' will be appearing on ballot slips.

Traditional in-person hustings events, which are normally organised by the candidates themselves, will still go ahead.

The events will be streamed via Zoom links on the Vote.je website and all events will be made available to watch back on vote.je's YouTube channel.

DEPUTIES

Tuesday 24 May: Deputies, St Clement (7pm-9pm)

Wednesday 25 May: Deputies, Grouville and St Martin (7pm-9pm)

Thursday 26 May: Deputies, St Brelade (7pm-9pm)

Tuesday 31 May: Deputies, St Helier Central (7pm-9pm)

Wednesday 1 June: Deputies, St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter (7pm-9pm)

Monday 6 June: Deputies, St Helier North (7pm - 9pm)

Tuesday 7 June: Deputies, St Helier South (7pm-9pm)

Wednesday 8 June: Deputies, St John, St Lawrence and Trinity (7pm-9pm)

Thursday 9 June: Deputies, St Saviour (7pm-9pm)

CONSTABLES

Monday 13 June: Constable hustings, Grouville (7pm-8pm) and St Lawrence (8.15pm-9.15pm)

Tuesday 14 June: Constable hustings, St Mary (7pm-8.30pm) and St John (8.30pm-9.00pm)

Wednesday 15 June: Constable hustings, St Helier (7pm-8pm) and St Martin (8.15pm-8.45pm)

Thursday 16 June: Constable hustings, St Ouen (7pm-7.30pm), St Brelade (7.45pm-8.15pm), St Saviour (8.30pm-9pm)

Monday 20 June: Constable hustings, St Clement (7pm-7.30pm), St Peter (7.45pm-8.15pm), Trinity (8.30pm-9pm)

Jenny O’Brien from vote.je, which is organising the events, said: “The new online Question Time events are all about providing voters with the opportunity to understand the views of the candidates they will be choosing between on 22 June. The events are designed to address one of the top reasons Islanders reported not voting in 2022 – not understanding enough about the candidates.

“In-person hustings, organised by the candidates, will continue to be a popular format for many voters and we hope that this new alternative event format will be equally popular for people who may not have voted before or who perhaps don’t feel confident asking questions in a busy room full of people.”