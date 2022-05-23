Jersey's Donna Annand Melanoma Charity to end

The Donna Annand Melanoma Charity in Jersey has announced it has de-registered and is winding down after 11 years.

The charity says it is proud of Donna’s lasting legacy and has achieved its objectives while delivering everything and more that Donna wished for.

Donna Annand died in February 2011 at the age of 29 after a battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

What is malignant melanoma?

Malignant Melanoma is a form of skin cancer, which affects the pigment producing cells (Malanocytes) and often appears as new or changing mole.

There are three major signs of malignant melanoma all of which relate to changes in character, size, shape and colour.

Melanoma is one of the most common forms of cancer in young adults aged 25-29 years of age.

The charity says during Donna's illness, she wanted to raise awareness of her cancer, so that others did not have go through the same experience, nor their family.

It was set up by Donna's family and friends in June 2011 to highlight and raise awareness of melanoma.

When the charity started, there were very few medical professionals, apart from Dermatology, who had the skills and experience to detect melanoma.

Since 2011, the Charity has provided continuous training to more than 50 GP’s and nurses.

The Donna Annand Melanoma Charity has hosted more than 30 mole clinics, checking the skins of over 5,000 Islanders.

In 2015, Alan the Mole (named Alan because 'Alan' is in the word 'melanoma) was created to help educate islanders of all ages about staying safe in the sun, he was used in many of the charity's campaigns.

Key groups the charity has supported include; nurseries, schools, outdoor workforces, sporting events, healthcare professionals and other charities.

Macmillan Jersey Chief Executive says: "We at Macmillan Jersey are completely humbled to be continuing Donna’s Legacy here on island. As a charity we feel very passionate about the work the Donna Annand Melanoma Charity have done over the past 11 years in raising awareness and assisting in prevention of, to protect against, and promote the early detection of melanoma."