Regular flights from Jersey to Norwich resurrected by Blue Islands

People in Jersey can now catch regular flights to Norwich airport with Blue Islands.

The airline has restarted its Jersey to Norwich route as they continue to develop their routes to and from the island.

Flights will take off on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer and will run until 24 September.

Credit: Blue Islands

Islanders are now able to book flights to Norwich and Jersey on the Blue Islands website.

Rob Veron, Chief Executive of Blue Islands said, “Our new Norwich service both enhances connectivity for Jersey residents whilst providing another valuable access point for inbound visitors to enjoy our beautiful island this summer.

“We’ve seen an excellent response to our convenient twice-weekly service, proving a popular option for those in the Norwich area looking forward to once again enjoying the warm welcome of Jersey”.