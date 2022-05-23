Psychological support for young people living with diabetes is now available through Diabetes Jersey.

The charity says the service, provided by Dr Samantha Weld-Blundell, is to support people under the age of 25 and parents of children with the condition.

Diabetes Jersey says it will temporarily fund the support until the island's Health and Community Services are able to fulfil the need, which it says "in some cases, is desperate".

"There has been a very serious lack of psychological support for some time, particularly for young people learning to live with Type 1 diabetes and, to a lesser extent, those with Type 2 diabetes."

Islanders who would like to know more about the service are asked to contact Liz Freeman by text only on 07797 725728 or by email at betsff@yahoo.co.uk.