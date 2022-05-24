Alderney reveals plans for Jubilee celebrations

Alderney has announced its plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The island will officially start its celebrations with a party on the Butes on 2 June.

Four days worth of activities will take place between 2 June and 5 June to mark the occasion.

They will also light a beacon at the same time as many other locations across the UK, to mark the Jubilee.

To conclude the bank holiday, on 5 June, a Churches Together Service will take place at St. Anne's Church.

After the service ends, islanders are invited to take part in a parade led by the British Legion and other island organisations.

The parade will finish at the bottom of Victoria Street, where Jubilee medals will be presented to members of the emergency services. William Tate, President of Alderney said: "Given events of the last two years, this is a perfect opportunity to show not only our support for Her Majesty The Queen for her 70 years of selfless service, but also to celebrate our community who have faced the challenges together and are now entitled to celebrate together.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to everybody who has contributed to this extravaganza, particularly the volunteers, who as always, have given their time and energy to make this an occasion to remember. "Once again Alderney punches above its weight."