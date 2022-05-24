Guernsey gardens open their gates to the public this summer

People in Guernsey will be given access to three private gardens this summer to raise money for nursing charities.

Islanders can enjoy exclusive access to the gardens at Castle Carey and Saumarez Park's Victorian Walled Garden in Guernsey, and Le Grand Dixcart in Sark.

The gardens will be open to the public for two weekends, 25-26 June and 2-3 July, as part of the National Garden Scheme and the Queen's Nursing Institute.

In 2021 the National Garden Scheme raised more than £3 million for charities, which included Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

The Queen's Nursing Institute is dedicated to improving the nursing care of people in their home and in the community.

There are seven Queen's Nurses in the Bailiwick who helped the National Garden Scheme facilitate the opening of local gardens.

Patricia McDermott, consultant clinical nurse specialist for Urology and Queen's Nurse, said : "Never in our wildest dreams when we first met as a committee in 2019 could we have envisaged that within three years we would be hosting the very first gardens opening in Guernsey to benefit the National Garden Scheme. "We are very excited to be welcoming visitors locally and nationally and raising the profile of Queen's Nurses and the work they do to deliver healthcare to people in the community."

Admission times for the gardens are:

Castle Carey, Guernsey:

Saturday 25 June from 12pm to 5pm (adults £5, children 16 and under free), home-made teas will be available.

The Victorian Walled Garden, Guernsey:

Saturday 25 June and Saturday 2 July from 2pm to 5pm (adults £5, children free), light refreshments will be available.

Le Grand Dixcart, Sark:

Saturday 25 June, Sunday 26 June, Saturday 2 July and Sunday 3 July from 11am to 3pm (adults £4, children £2), home-made teas will be available.