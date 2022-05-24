Guernsey officially opens Ukraine sponsorship scheme

Guernsey has officially opened its Ukraine sponsorship scheme, allowing islanders to provide a home for those fleeing the war-torn country.

Changes to the Bailiwick's immigration rules have been introduced, as well as a legal framework and criteria established to allow people to apply. Along with a home, the scheme aims to provide community, public service and income support.

Around 300 the number of islanders who have expressed an interest so far

People who want to provide accommodation will be contacted, but the focus currently is on reaching out to potential sponsors who can provide self-contained homes.

Ukrainian residents applying for the scheme will need to be matched to an approved sponsor before applying for a visa. All individuals resident at a sponsors address may be subject to security checks as part of the visa application process. These checks will be done before an individual can become an approved sponsor and detailed criteria will be provided as part of the approval process. Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "A considerable amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to progress the various and complex strands of developing our own scheme. We absolutely needed to make sure that we could provide the necessary support to beneficiaries, some of whom may arrive with complex needs given the horrors they may have experienced.

He continued: "I want to thank everyone, nearly 300 people, who came forward and expressed an interest in being a sponsor. Our focus at this stage is very much on trying to secure accommodation that enables beneficiaries to have their own living space."

An enquiry line has been set up to co-ordinate support and will be live from Wednesday 25 May. The Ukraine Coordination Support Team can be contacted via 220001, option 3.