Guernsey PC selected to represent island for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A Guernsey PC, who is the first person in the island to receive a special medal from the Queen for frontline staff, has been selected to represent the island as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

PC Samantha Ormrod will go to London, alongside 44 other forces, and has received the medal as she will be attending the Trooping of the Colour.

The Chief Officer of Guernsey Police received a nationwide invitation earlier this month from Sir Stephen House, Acting Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, for force representation at the event on Thursday 2 June 2022.

PC Ormrod is the first person in Guernsey to be awarded with a special medal as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Credit: ITV Channel

"The full details haven't been put to me yet, but I believe I will be in the Queen's presence, lining the Horse Guard's parade and essentially just representing the Guernsey Police as a formal presence in formal uniform."

Play Brightcove video

The day will also include a military procession, a parade, a balcony appearance and a flypast.PC Ormrod joined the Guernsey Police on 1 February 2014 and has worked for most of her career in Response Policing. She is currently working towards becoming a Sergeant. For most recipients, the medal may not be worn until Friday 3 June, to coincide with the national Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. However, as PC Ormrod will be on duty in the Sovereign’s presence, she is entitled to wear it in London on Thursday 2 June.

She says receiving the medal, which is her first, is "an honour."